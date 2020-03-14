Notts County thump Eastleigh in biggest game of depleted football programme

Notts County ran out comprehensive 4-0 winners against Eastleigh – a Vanarama National League contest that became the biggest match in English football following the suspension of the Premier League and EFL.

With the non-league competition giving teams the green light to play despite the coronavirus pandemic, five 3pm kick-offs went ahead in the division on Saturday and 4,942 were in attendance at Meadow Lane.

County boosted their National League promotion hopes by running amok against Eastleigh in what is surely the teams’ last match before a Covid-19 suspension.

There were 4,942 fans in attendance at Meadow Lane (Mike Egerton/PA)

Kyle Wootton put Neal Ardley’s men ahead in the 15th minute from a Kristian Dennis cross, with provider turning scorer in the second half with a header of his own.

Wootton added his second with a cool effort and Eastleigh goalkeeper Max Stryjek denied Cal Roberts from an acute angle soon after.

But the County man would soon beat the Eastleigh goalkeeper with a low finish and the visitors’ goal faced more pressure before the final whistle.