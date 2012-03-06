Novara sack Mondonico after 37 days

The northern side, who announced the move in a club statement on Tuesday, won at Inter Milan under Mondonico but also lost three times and drew twice to lie 12 points adrift of safety with a quick return to Serie B highly likely.

Italian clubs often recall previously sacked managers to the hot seat because they remain on the payroll but Tesser's comeback has been speedy even by Serie A's often bizarre standards.

NEWS:Mondonico replaces Tesser at Novara