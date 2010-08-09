npower unveils new Football League trophies

The new trophies have been designed specifically for npower by one of the UK's leading silversmiths, Ottewill.

All three trophies have a new three-handle design and are silver plated with gold plated handles. The three handles ‘swirl’ around each cup in a design inspired by the ‘energy waves’ synonymous with npower.

The Championship trophy stands 600mm high and weighs approximately 12kg, while the League 1 and League 2 trophies are both 750mm high and weigh 20kg.

The League 1 trophy (pictured) was officially unveiled at Southampton’s home game against Plymouth last Saturday.

npower marketing director, Kevin Peake, said: "We wanted a fresh design that reflected our excitement about becoming new League sponsors and also the prestige of winning either The Championship, League 1 and League 2.

"We think these new trophies do exactly that and we're delighted to be unveiling the new designs to mark the first weekend of the new season. We wish all the teams and fans the best of luck for the season ahead.”

The company is keen to give fans a hand to support their club. As part of the new agreement, more than £2 million from the npower charity fund will be shared amongst The League’s 72 clubs for a bespoke community initiative in their local area.

Fans also get a £45 voucher for their club shop if they transfer their gas and/or electricity supply to npower.

npower will also become the new title sponsor of The Football League Community Cup, the annual six-a-side competitions for teams of mixed Under-11’s and Under-13 girls played in towns and cities throughout the country, culminating in finals played at Wembley Stadium before the end of season npower Play-Off Finals.

