Nuremberg complete Hasebe signing

The Japan international moves to the Grundig Stadion on a three-year contract, having been at Wolfsburg for five years following his switch from Urawa Red Diamonds.

Hasebe made 134 appearances during his time at Wolfsburg, scoring five goals as well as helping his side to the Bundesliga title in 2009.

According to Nuremberg's director of sports and public relations Martin Bader, the 29-year-old will help to fill the void left by the departure of Timmy Simons, who returned to Club Brugge during the close-season.

He told the club's official site: "We had Makoto Hasebe identified early as a suitable solution. That it ultimately took a bit longer, is due to the high standing he has achieved in six years at VfL Wolfsburg.

"He mastered the German language and will strengthen our squad with his quality immediately."

Hasebe has featured once in the Bundesliga this season, replacing Ivica Olic in Wolfsburg's 2-0 defeat to Mainz.