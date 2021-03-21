Nurkovic stunner fires Chiefs past Pirates

A stunning overhead kick from Samir Nurkovic saw Kaizer Chiefs return to winning ways with a 1-0 victory over Orlando Pirates in the 100th Soweto Derby at the FNB Stadium on Sunday.

Gavin Hunt made four changes to his side as Ramahlwe Mphahlele replaced Daniel Cardoso, Reeve Frosler took Philani Zulu’s place, while Nkosingiphile Ngcobo and Samir Nurkovi came in to replace Kearyn Baccus and Lebogang Manyama.

Josef Zinnbauer, meanwhile, made only one change, with Siphesihle Ndlovu started ahead of Fortune Makaringe as Siyabonga Mpontshane continued in goals.

Chiefs showed their intent early in the first half as Bernard Parker fired an effort inches wide of the target.

Amakhosi should’ve taken the lead after 20 minutes as Bernard Parker set up Happy Mashiane in the box, but the Chiefs winger fired his effort straight into the hands of Siyabonga Mpontshane.

Chiefs continued to press forward as the half went in as Nkosingiphile Ngcobo unleashed a strike at goal but his powerful effort sailed over the crossbar.

The home side had a chance to take the lead four minutes before the break but the Pirates skipper intercepted Parker’s cross, which almost found Nurkovic lurking in the box as the game went into the break locked at 0-0.

Pirates made a double change at the restart as Makaringe and Dlamini came on to replace Nyauza and Mnthambo, respectively.

It was Amakhosi who took the lead through an impressive bicycle kick from Samir Nurkovic, who finally breaks his goal drought.

Zinnbauer then opted to bring on fresh legs in the 71st minute as Pule was taken off and replaced by Mabasa, while Hunt made a change of his own five minutes later as Matsheke was brought on for Ngcobo.

Nurkovic had a chance to double his sides lead in the 78th minute but dragged his shot wide of goal, while at the other end Ndlovu drew a save out of Akpeyi a minute later.

Both sides opted to bring on fresh legs as Pirates brought on Mhango for Monare, while Chiefs replaced Mashiane with Zulu four minutes later.

However, Chiefs managed to hold on to their one goal lead over Pirates until the final to walk away with all three points and the bragging rights in the second instalment of the Soweto derby in the DStv Premiership