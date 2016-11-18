N'Zonzi: It's good to know Barcelona are watching me

Steven N'Zonzi says "it is good to know" Barcelona are reported to be monitoring his progress but the midfielder insists he is fully focused on Sevilla's Champions League bid.

N'Zonzi has impressed for Jorge Sampaoli's side this season with newspapers in Spain suggesting his form has caught the eye of Barca boss Luis Enrique.

Sevilla are fifth heading into Saturday's clash with Deportivo La Coruna and the 27-year-old is pleased his contribution has been noticed.

He told Marca: "I do not know who has said that [about Barca's interest] and I do not know if it's true but it is always good to know that Barcelona, one of the best clubs in the world, are watching your games.

"But I am very focused on Sevilla. I love the club, the fans, the city, even if my Spanish is not good yet.

"The most important thing for me is to play and enjoy it and in Sevilla I am doing that.

"I could stay in Sevilla for a long time. The only thing that matters to me is to keep growing."

N'Zonzi believes missing out on a Champions League spot this season should be regarded as a failure for Sampaoli's men.

He added: "We have a very good team and if we do not finish in the top four, it would not be a good season.

"With this coach and this team we can do very good things."