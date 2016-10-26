N'Zonzi in talks over Sevilla extension

Sevilla midfielder Steven N'Zonzi is in talks over an extension to his contract, which is due to expire in 2019.

N'Zonzi arrived at the Sanchez Pizjuan from Stoke City ahead of the 2015-16 season, making 46 appearances in all competitions as Sevilla won the Europa League for the third year in succession.

Jorge Sampaoli's men have made an encouraging start to the campaign and sit second behind Real Madrid, with N'Zonzi having started seven of the club's nine LaLiga matches

And president Jose Castro is keen to tie down the 27-year-old beyond the end of his existing deal.

"We are working on N'Zonzi's contract extension and we are in negotiations," he told Cadena Cope. "We hope to announce it soon.

"There are players that come here, put the jersey on and are right away leaders playing until the day they leave, like Davor Suker or [Grzegorz] Krychowiak. There are others like N'Zonzi that take longer to adapt.

"That was the case last season and he needed more time to adapt. Right now he is in the ideal situation to win at Sevilla and he is doing just that."

N'Zonzi, who scored the winner in Sunday's 1-0 victory over Atletico Madrid, reportedly attracted the attention of Premier League champions Leicester City during the close-season, with a bid of €30million said to have been tabled.

"N'Zonzi cost us around €8million," added Castro. "He is a very good player. He will be expensive the day we sell him.

"But right now, I wouldn't sell N'Zonzi for anything."