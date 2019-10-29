Oakley hopes extra analysis can boost Hamilton

Hamilton striker George Oakley hopes some extra analysis of his game can help both him and Accies.

The former AFC Wimbledon and Inverness striker has been working with a former team-mate from his younger years in London to find his personal strengths and weaknesses.

Speaking ahead of Wednesday’s Ladbrokes Premiership meeting with Aberdeen, Oakley said: “I do quite a lot of personal analysis. One of my pals who I used to play with is now at uni doing stuff like that. He helps me out and sends me all my stats from games to see what I can do better.

“It helps me personally and when I come into the club we look at as a whole and see what we can do better.”

When asked if the new routine was helping, he said: “Yeah, very slightly at the moment. His stats are showing me for instance that aerially my percentages are actually quite high and I am winning a few battles. So that’s obviously a confidence booster.

“But there are things in there that I know I should be working on and every game now I’m saying I have got to be better at that and when I see my stats again and they are better, then I’m proud of myself.

“But it’s nice to have that so you know where you are and where you can get to.

“I haven’t really done it before this season and he’s doing it for his uni work and offered to help me out.”

Oakley, who has scored three goals this season, added: “I’m still quite young but I’m getting on, if you know what I mean. I’m 23, turning 24 soon and it’s nice to start. You can always learn in football, you can be 30 and still learn a lot.

“I just want to make myself the best player I can. It’s a very important year for me personally and the club so I just want to do my best.

“I’m a real deep thinker and I think about things like there are millions of kids out there who want to take my spot. What are you doing that’s better than them? That’s the question I always ask myself.

“Every time I wake up in the morning I realise it could be my last day, touch wood it’s not, but it could be. So I take every day as it comes but be positive about it and do everything I can to be the best I can be for myself and the team.”