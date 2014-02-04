Obraniak hails 'perfect' start to life in Bremen

The France-born Pole moved to the Bundesliga outfit on a two-and-a-half-year deal on Friday having spent the past two years at Bordeaux.

He did not feature in Saturday's 3-1 defeat at Augsburg, but revealed that he was settling well.

"It went perfectly," he said. "It's never easy to leave a good first impression. But I completed two sessions with the team today (Monday) and am going step by step.

"Getting to know everybody went very well. We joked around, it was very nice.

"We are preparing for the next match. I hope the week goes as well as it did today."

Striker Nils Petersen echoed those comments, saying: "We are happy that he is here with us now. Especially on offence, we are happy to have another alternative because we kept struggling with missing players.

"He is a good player who also has a good portion of experience.

"Just like all of us, he has a tough test in his first match on Saturday against (Borussia) Dortmund. He will be anxious to show what he can do - also in Germany.

"He can be a valuable acquisition for us."

Werder Bremen sit 12th in the German top flight, just four points clear of the automatic relegation zone.