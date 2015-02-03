Ocampos targets title after Marseille switch

The former River Plate forward spent almost three seasons at Stade Louis II but was brought in by fellow Argentine and Marseille coach Marcelo Bielsa to help the south-coast club's bid for the French title.

With just two points separating the top three of Lyon, Marseille and Paris Saint-Germain, there is everything to play for with Ocampos bidding to add to the Ligue 2 crown he won with Monaco.

"This is a big club with many great players and a good coach, that's why I came here, to play for the title," he told Marseille's official website.

"Marcelo Bielsa is a great coach and all players who have worked with him have progressed at his side. This is a team that plays good football, which has very good players.

"I feel ready physically. My last game was more than two weeks ago but I am available to the coach."