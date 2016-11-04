Ocean's XI: Bayern Munich to wear kit made from recycled sea plastic

Bayern Munich will wear a special kit made entirely of recycled plastic recovered from the ocean in Saturday's Bundesliga game against Hoffenheim.

The one-off strip, which was unveiled on Friday, has been manufactured from so-called Ocean Plastic - fibers produced from recycled plastic material collected from coastal areas around the Maldives.

It is hoped that the kit, which Bayern state was produced in an "eco-friendly process", will raise awareness of the Parley for the Oceans campaign - co-founded by the club's primary kit manufacturer, Adidas - that is seeking to end pollution of the world's waters.

"I'm a child of the beaches of Spain, so I'm really happy to wear a shirt entirely made of recycled ocean waste. It's a great opportunity to raise awareness about the importance of protecting the oceans," said midfielder Xabi Alonso.

For the oceans.

The #adidasParley kit for @fcbayernen, created from @parleyxxx ocean plastic. Available now. pic.twitter.com/hGe4OO3czi

— adidasfootball (@adidasfootball) November 4, 2016

It is believed that Real Madrid may sport a similar one-off kit in the coming weeks.

Bayern are looking for a third win in a row to consolidate its place at the top of the Bundesliga, although third-placed Hoffenheim are still unbeaten after nine games.