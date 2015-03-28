Odegaard becomes youngest starter

The Real Madrid wonderkid, who in 2014 became his country's youngest player as a 15-year-old, was named in Per-Mathias Hogmo's starting XI for the Euro 2016 Group H trip to Zagreb, and in doing so he claimed another record.

At 16 years and 101 days old, Odegaard surpassed Peter Jehle of Liechtenstein, who started a qualifier against Azerbaijan in October 1998, at 16 years and 265 days.

Odegaard - who was not even born when Jehle achieved that feat - also previously became the youngest Norwegian top-flight player and goalscorer.

He played the entire match in the Croatian capital but was unable to inspire the Norwegians, as they were hammered 5-1 by the Group H leaders.