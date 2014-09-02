Odemwingie confirms he needs knee surgery

The Nigeria international was taken off on a stretcher during Stoke's shock 1-0 win at Premier League champions Manchester City on Saturday.

Initially, it was hoped Odemwingie had escaped serious damage, but the 33-year-old took to Twitter on Tuesday to reveal he needs to go under the knife and will therefore be sidelined for the majority of the 2014-15 campaign.

"It's confirmed now surgery is required. Really gutted I will miss many games of the season. [I] Will work hard to be back as early as possible," he wrote.

"We have a strong squad that will do great in the league and I will be back in time for the Wembley finals."

Odemwingie, who represented his country at this year's World Cup, scored six goals in 15 Premier League appearances for Stoke last season following his move from Cardiff City.