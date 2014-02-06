Ognenovski wants crack at former club Adelaide

Ex-Reds centre-back Ognenovski has returned to the A-League after five years away with K-League side Seongnam Ilhwa Chunma and Umm-Salal of Qatar.

During that time the 34-year-old became a Socceroos regular under Holger Osieck, helping Australia to qualify for the FIFA World Cup.

He fell out of favour at Umm-Salal in recent months and has missed Australia's previous three friendlies, with his last appearance coming in the disastrous 6-0 defeat away to Brazil in September 2013.

Hoping to revive his hopes of featuring in Brazil later this year, Ognenovski agreed a deal with Sydney until the end of the 2013-14 campaign, and is keen to notch his first appearance for the Harbour City club as soon as possible.

"I've been training and I'm pretty fit but it's up to (coach) Frank (Farina)," the rugged defender said when asked about his chances of featuring against his old side at Allianz Stadium.

"If not this week then I'm right to play next week. I'm ready to go."

Stopping short of setting himself and the team any specific targets, Ognenovski claims his main focus is performing well and seeing where a better run of form will leave the Sky Blues as the business end of the season approaches.

"I'm just looking forward to playing and trying to help the team reach their ambitions and goals," he said.

"Sydney FC are an ambitious club and a big club in Australia and I think the team, on their day, can beat anybody.

"Hopefully I can help bring some consistency to them and hopefully we can push forward."