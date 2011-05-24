O'Hara set to seal permanent Wolves switch

The 24-year-old made 14 appearances after arriving from White Hart Lane, with his three goals - including one in the season finale against Blackburn - aiding Wolves in their successful bid to retain top flight status.

And Spurs supremo Harry Redknapp has revealed that the temporary switch to Mick McCarthy's men included a clause for a permanent deal that hinged on Wolves staying in the division.

"I think he will probably go there [to Wolves] now," Redknapp said. "I think it's part of the deal. If they stay up there was an agreement that they'd buy him."

The former Portsmouth midfielder would also welcome the transfer, having previously stated: "If the offer is right and the chairman wants to do it that's something we can talk about. I'm enjoying playing every week here."

Redknapp, however, refused to rule out a return to Tottenham for striker Robbie Keane, who spent the second half of the season on loan at relegated West Ham United.

"I haven't written Robbie off at all. He is a top-class professional who has played over 100 times for his country," he said.

"He captains the Republic of Ireland team. He is a top-class professional. He has to come back here and fight to play in the team now."

By Charlie Skillen