Okaka swaps Sampdoria for Anderlecht
Stefano Okaka has opted to leave Sampdoria to join Belgian club Anderlecht.
Anderlecht have completed the signing of Sampdoria striker Stefano Okaka.
The Belgian Pro League side have been searching for a replacement for Aleksandar Mitrovic, who left to join Newcastle United last week.
Okaka had been linked with a move to Premier League new boys Watford, but has instead opted to move to Belgium.
The 25-year-old, who scored on his Italy debut against Albania in November, joined Sampdoria in January 2014 and scored nine Serie A goals for the club.
In January, Okaka was dismissed from a training session for "inappropriate behaviour" towards then head coach Sinisa Mihajlovic, before becoming involved in an altercation with sporting director Carlo Osti.
