Okaka swaps Sampdoria for Anderlecht

Anderlecht have completed the signing of Sampdoria striker Stefano Okaka.

The Belgian Pro League side have been searching for a replacement for Aleksandar Mitrovic, who left to join Newcastle United last week.

Okaka had been linked with a move to Premier League new boys Watford, but has instead opted to move to Belgium.

The 25-year-old, who scored on his Italy debut against Albania in November, joined Sampdoria in January 2014 and scored nine Serie A goals for the club.

In January, Okaka was dismissed from a training session for "inappropriate behaviour" towards then head coach Sinisa Mihajlovic, before becoming involved in an altercation with sporting director Carlo Osti.