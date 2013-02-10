Old stagers Rivaldo and Rogerio score in Brazil

Sao Paulo goalkeeper Rogerio Ceni, another 40-year-old, was also on target in his team's 2-1 win over Guarani, scoring the winner with one of his characteristic free-kicks.

The much-travelled Rivaldo, who in the last few years has played for clubs in Greece, Uzbekistan and Angola, opened his account for his latest employers with a header early in the second half after Peru striker Paolo Guerrero had opened the scoring for Corinthians.

Danielzinho then gave Sao Caetano a surprise lead before Brazil midfielder Paulinho equalised three minutes from time for the world club champions.

Rogerio's goal for Sao Paulo, his second of the season, was the 109th of his career, a total widely recognised as a world record for a goalkeeper.

Sao Paulo, who face Atletico Mineiro in a South American Libertadores Cup match on Wednesday, fielded a largely reserve side.

The Paulista (Sao Paulo state) championship is one of more than 20 regional tournaments that kick off the marathon Brazilian season.

Brazil forward Fred, who scored in the 2-1 loss to England on Wednesday, was on target again as his late goal gave Fluminense a 1-1 draw with Vasco da Gama in the Carioca (Rio de Janeiro state) championship.