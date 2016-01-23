Old Trafford is not intimidating anymore - Koeman

It is no longer intimidating to play Manchester United at Old Trafford, according to Southampton manager Ronald Koeman.

Koeman's side travel to face United on Saturday, hoping to repeat their victory at Old Trafford from last season - their first at the ground in 27 years.

The Dutchman has played on the iconic field several times as a player, but he says the "fear factor" has now been lost.

"Old Trafford is not really intimidating, no," Koeman said.

"I think the Man United fans are always behind the team and it’s a fantastic place to play football.

"I had the feeling as a player to win at Old Trafford (was difficult) and the fear factor has changed because that impact came out of the kind of players they had and maybe intimidation was on a higher level than now.

"Now it’s all friendly people, nice football players and they like to give the best for the team."

Southampton sit 10th in the Premier League after 22 games, seven points behind Louis van Gaal's United.