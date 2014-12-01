Oldham deny reports linking striker Evans

The 25-year-old was released by former club Sheffield United in April 2012, having been convicted of rape, before serving half of his five-year sentence.

Evans' potential return to the game has been the subject of fierce debate, with a number of high-profile figures condemning United's initial offer for the striker to train with them.

That offer was eventually withdrawn, with League One Oldham linked with the Welshman over the weekend.

However, the club released a statement on Monday denying such reports, insisting no talks had been held.

"Oldham Athletic are aware of various newspaper reports linking the club to Ched Evans yesterday," read the statement.

"The Board of Directors would like to confirm that we will not be extending an invitation for Ched Evans to train with Oldham Athletic nor will we be offering him a contract."