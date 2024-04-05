Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits he is still scared of former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson to this day

By Jacque Talbot
Contributions from
Andy Mitten
 published

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has conceded that even to this day Sir Alex Ferguson strikes fear in him, as the former striker speaks on his failed move to Tottenham

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
(Image credit: PA)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted that his former boss Sir Alex Ferguson still scares him when they talk.

The Norwegian served the Red Devils both as a player and as a manager - but he has spoken about his time working under the Scotsman.

