Manchester United eyeing teenage striker sensation as Sir Jim Ratcliffe targets youth talent: report

By Ben Hayward
published

Manchester United are monitoting one of the most exciting young forwards in English football as Sir Jim Ratcliffe targets youth talent

England Under-17 forward Baylee Dipepa, who is reportedly a transfer target for Manchester United, celebrates a goal against Hungary in March 2024.
Manchester United are reportedly considering a move for Port Vale's highly rated young striker Baylee Dipepa as Sir Jim Ratcliffe looks to build a new core of youth talent at Old Trafford.

United's successful period under Sir Alex Ferguson was based on young players from the academy – including Ryan Giggs, David Beckham and the Neville brothers – and Ratcliffe is keen to instill a similar philosophy.

