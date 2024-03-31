Manchester United eyeing teenage striker sensation as Sir Jim Ratcliffe targets youth talent: report

England Under-17 forward Baylee Dipepa, who is reportedly a transfer target for Manchester United, celebrates a goal against Hungary in March 2024.

Manchester United are reportedly considering a move for Port Vale's highly rated young striker Baylee Dipepa as Sir Jim Ratcliffe looks to build a new core of youth talent at Old Trafford.

United's successful period under Sir Alex Ferguson was based on young players from the academy – including Ryan Giggs, David Beckham and the Neville brothers – and Ratcliffe is keen to instill a similar philosophy.

Dipepa is one of the most exciting young players in England at the moment and has been impressing at Port Vale since signing his first professional contract with the club in January.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The 17-year-old striker has played 20 games at club level, scoring two and assisting two for the League One side.

He has also represented England at Under-17 level, netting three goals in European Championship qualifying games against Northern Ireland and Hungary.

According to The Sun, United are leading the race to sign the talented teenager, with the report claiming that interest in the youngster is part of a new philosophy under new co-owner Ratcliffe which will see the club target youth talent instead of spending huge sums on established stars.

Erik ten Hag's side have struggled for goals this term, scoring 40 and conceding 40 in the Premier League so far.

United were frustrated again in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Brentford and are 11 points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa with nine matches left to play, although they do have a game in hand over Unai Emery's side.

The Red Devils, also linked with a move for Real Madrid's Joselu recently, are in action again on Thursday night against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

