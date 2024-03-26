Manchester United looking to bring controversial striker to Old Trafford: report

Manchester United are well-positioned to sign a striker who's no stranger to controversy.

The Red Devils are sixth in the table with a very disappointing goal difference after 29 matches. Erik ten Hag's side have broken even with goals scored and conceded – 39 each – some +17 off next-placed Tottenham, while Arsenal have a goal difference of +46 at the top of the tree.

With only the young Rasmus Hojlund as their most natural option to play at centre-forward, there is the clear need for more firepower in Manchester United's attack – which has led them down an intriguing avenue in the transfer market.

Rasmus Hojlund is United's only natural option at No.9 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has called the 20-time English champions the “ones to watch” in Ivan Toney's imminent decision over his future, with the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and West Ham United all said to be interested in the England international.

Toney returned from a betting ban this season and has been among the goals for Brentford – but has ruffled feathers for his somewhat brazen admittance that his future lies elsewhere. The 28-year-old refused to rule out a transfer in January, telling Sky Sports that he wanted to play for a “top club”, in a move that some fans found disrespectful.

United have a history of bringing controversial and larger-than-life characters to Old Trafford, stretching back to the likes of Eric Cantona – and though Toney would have to share minutes with Hojlund, the move could be a masterstroke if the Northampton-born forward is available for a sensible price.

Ivan Toney could be Old Trafford-bound (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, however, any interest from the Red Devils in Toney right now is almost certainly only a monitoring of his situation, with new owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe still needing to install a backroom setup and confirm the manager for season.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Transfermarkt estimates Toney's value to be €50 million.

More Manchester United stories

How Ole Gunnar Solskjaer defied 'mission impossible' to land the Manchester United job

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer claims Manchester United players were 'petty and showed a lack of ambition'

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: I told Manchester United to sign Erling Haaland for £4 million