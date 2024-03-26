Manchester United looking to bring controversial striker to Old Trafford: report

By Mark White
published

Manchester United have Rasmus Hojlund to call on up front – but have made it clear they're looking for another forward

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag arrives ahead of the Premier League match between Everton FC and Manchester United at Goodison Park on November 26, 2023 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.
(Image credit: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

Manchester United are well-positioned to sign a striker who's no stranger to controversy. 

The Red Devils are sixth in the table with a very disappointing goal difference after 29 matches. Erik ten Hag's side have broken even with goals scored and conceded – 39 each – some +17 off next-placed Tottenham, while Arsenal have a goal difference of +46 at the top of the tree. 

With only the young Rasmus Hojlund as their most natural option to play at centre-forward, there is the clear need for more firepower in Manchester United's attack – which has led them down an intriguing avenue in the transfer market. 

Rasmus Hojlund of Manchester United acknowledges the fans following the team's defeat during the UEFA Champions League match between Manchester United and Galatasaray A.S at Old Trafford on October 03, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Rasmus Hojlund is United's only natural option at No.9 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has called the 20-time English champions the “ones to watch” in Ivan Toney's imminent decision over his future, with the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and West Ham United all said to be interested in the England international.

Toney returned from a betting ban this season and has been among the goals for Brentford – but has ruffled feathers for his somewhat brazen admittance that his future lies elsewhere. The 28-year-old refused to rule out a transfer in January, telling Sky Sports that he wanted to play for a “top club”, in a move that some fans found disrespectful. 

United have a history of bringing controversial and larger-than-life characters to Old Trafford, stretching back to the likes of Eric Cantona – and though Toney would have to share minutes with Hojlund, the move could be a masterstroke if the Northampton-born forward is available for a sensible price. 

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 10: Ivan Toney of Brentford gestures during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Brentford FC at Molineux on February 10, 2024 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Ivan Toney could be Old Trafford-bound (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, however, any interest from the Red Devils in Toney right now is almost certainly only a monitoring of his situation, with new owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe still needing to install a backroom setup and confirm the manager for season.

Transfermarkt estimates Toney's value to be €50 million. 

