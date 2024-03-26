Manchester United to raid Premier League rivals for Casemiro replacement: report

Manchester United have identified the midfielder they want to replace Casemiro – and could snare him from a fellow Premier League club.

There are plenty of positions in manager Erik ten Hag's lineup that need improving this summer, with injuries and absences hampering the Dutchman all over the field. The emergence of Kobbie Mainoo has delayed the importance of bringing in another No.8 – but there is still the need for midfield depth.

Casemiro has been a shadow of himself this season and with the Brazilian now 32, there appears to be a consensus within Old Trafford that he will need replacing this summer.

Spanish outlet Sport reports that Wolverhampton Wanderers star Joao Gomes is on the shortlist to replace his countryman in Ten Hag's side, with Manchester United said to be keen on bringing him in.

The Rio-born star has been a revelation under Gary O'Neil and played against England at Wembley on Saturday in the 1-0 win. At just 23 years old, too, Gomes would be the long-term partner to 18-year-old Mainoo in the centre of the pitch for United.

In FourFourTwo's view, Gomes would be a suitably energetic presence for a midfield double-pivot – but the real genius of the move could be financial.

Joao Gomes is wanted by Manchester United (Image credit: Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)

With Wolves needing to oust several stars last summer to balance the books, there could be a similar transfer window ahead, with United potentially landing themselves a bargain buy and leaving themselves with more money to spend elsewhere.

Gomes is valued at €28 million by Transfermarkt.

