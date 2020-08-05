Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says United never saw best of Alexis Sanchez as exit agreed

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed unmitigated flop Alexis Sanchez’s imminent exit to Inter Milan after Manchester United wrapped up their place in the Europa League quarter-finals.

There was much hype and hope when the forward arrived from Arsenal in January 2018, but the 31-year-old has got nowhere near justifying his eye-watering wages.

Sanchez scored five goals in 45 appearances for United and has spent the season on loan at Inter, who he came on for on Wednesday night as they beat Getafe 2-0 in their Europa League last-16 clash.

Inter chief executive Giuseppe Marotta revealed before the match that they would announce the Chile international’s arrival on Thursday – something United boss Solskjaer confirmed after his side beat LASK 2-1 to progress 7-1 on aggregate.

Alexis Sanchez endured a torrid time at Old Trafford (Adam Davy/PA)

“We’ll announce it tomorrow, so I can confirm that he’s agreed and we’ve agreed,” he said. “Alexis enjoyed his time there. They’ve liked him so of course that’s a good move for him.

“Wish him all the best. He’s a top player that we want to see play his best football. For whatever reason, we didn’t see the best of Alexis but he’s a top professional and we just wish him all the best.”

While the Sanchez situation will come to an end on Thursday, United’s pursuit of Jadon Sancho shows little sign of being concluded anytime soon.

Asked how difficult the deal will be to sign the England forward from Borussia Dortmund, Solskjaer said: “Well, we’re looking into all transfers differently. I’m not going to speak about individuals that are not our players.

“I’ve got no news, no update. We’ll update you if something happens.”