Olic made England trip

The Croatian has scored 11 league goals in 27 appearances for the Bundesliga outfit this season, but Stoke City have been linked with a close-season move for the 34-year-old, when he would be available on a free.

And Olic revealed that he made a trip to the UK last week, but remained tight-lipped on his future.

"Me and my wife were in England last week," Olic is quoted as saying by Bild. "We liked what we saw. Still, I have not made a decision on whether I will be staying or leaving Wolfsburg."

Meanwhile, Wolfsburg general manager Klaus Allofs insists the club have made their stance clear on the issue.

"We have made things clear to Ivica Olic," Allofs stated. "He knows what he is going to expect if he signs a new contract with Wolfsburg.

"I do not want player in the squad that are unsure if Wolfsburg is the best club for them."