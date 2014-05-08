Omitted Gomez bemoans 'worst season ever'

The 28-year-old striker joined the Florence club from Bayern Munich in July and his debut campaign with the Serie A club has been severely hampered by injury.

Gomez has made just 15 appearances for Vincenzo Montella's men this term, and has not featured since March because of a knee problem - missing out on the Florence club's 3-1 defeat to Napoli in the Coppa Italia final last Saturday.

The former Stuttgart man's lack of fitness has led Germany coach Joachim Low to leave him out of his provisional 30-man squad for the upcoming World Cup in Brazil, compounding a miserable campaign for Gomez.

The Fiorentina frontman has spoken of his frustration at being unable to take part in the showpiece, but vowed to put his disappointment at missing out behind him.

"After the league and the Coppa Italia final I will now also miss the World Cup," Gomez posted on his official Facebook page.

"Until a short while ago I had believed I would be able to get back to form and fitness in time.

"Unfortunately, though, the injuries I have suffered this season have slowed me down again. It's been the worst season of my career, which has now finished with another bad blow.

"Having knee injuries for more or less seven months has been too much and it has been immensely frustrating.

"But this is what can happen in sport. I will come back again, as I have done throughout my career.

"I have my fingers crossed and I hope with all my heart that my team-mates can lift the trophy.

"Now I will look to make a good recovery and be in good shape in time to play next season."