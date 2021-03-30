On This Day in 2001: Glenn Hoddle is appointed Tottenham manager

Glenn Hoddle was appointed Tottenham manager on this day in 2001.

The former Spurs midfielder returned to his old club to take the helm, replacing George Graham at White Hart Lane.

Hoddle made more than 350 appearances for Spurs between 1975 and 1987, helping Spurs win the FA Cup in 1981 and 1982, and the UEFA Cup in 1984.

Ex-England playmaker Hoddle had resigned his post as boss of Southampton just four days earlier, and insisted “I don’t feel guilty” on trading the south coast for north London.

“It’s emotional and exciting, I’ve spent many hears here and the supporters have given me a superb reception,” said Hoddle, on his Tottenham appointment in 2001.

“I walked through the gates of this club at age eight as a supporter and left when I was 29. That’s a huge part of my life.”

Glenn Hoddle, pictured, at his unveiling as Tottenham manager in 2001 (PA Archive)

Former England manager Hoddle’s homecoming started with an FA Cup semi-final defeat to bitter rivals Arsenal.

Hoddle would guide Spurs to the League Cup semi-final in the 2001/02 season, only for the heavily-backed favourites to slip to a 2-1 defeat to Blackburn.

Spurs finished ninth in that Premier League campaign, and then 10th the following season, before Hoddle was sacked in September 2003.

A stint at Wolves followed, before Hoddle settled into regular punditry and television work – even making a left-field appearance on ITV’s The Masked Singer show in 2021.