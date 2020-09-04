On this day in 2008: Kevin Keegan quits as Newcastle boss

Kevin Keegan resigned as manager of Newcastle on this day in 2008.

The former England captain had spent two years at St James’ Park during his playing days and enjoyed the adulation of Newcastle supporters during a memorable five-year stint as manager between 1992 and 1997.

During that time he led the Magpies to the Division One title and a second-placed finish in the 1995/96 Premier League season – where they ran Manchester United close in the race for the title.

Newcastle supporters largely backed Keegan following a fall-out with club owner Mike Ashley (Owen Humphreys/PA)

After spells in charge of Fulham, England and Manchester City, Keegan would make a shock return to Tyneside when he was appointed successor to Sam Allardyce in January 2008.

But there was to be no repeat of his earlier glories as he oversaw just seven wins from his 22 games at the helm before opting to walk away, citing differences with the club’s board.

Keegan did not have full control over transfer policy and consequently his relationship with owner Mike Ashley and executive director of football Dennis Wise broke down.

The departure of Keegan caused uproar among supporters, who demonstrated in large numbers against Ashley and Wise outside St James’ Park.