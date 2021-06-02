On this day in 2008: Sven-Goran Eriksson sacked by Man City after year in charge

On this day in 2008, Sven-Goran Eriksson left Manchester City after just one season as manager.

The club ended weeks of speculation about the former England coach’s future by sacking him, despite finishing ninth in the then-Premiership and qualifying for Europe – albeit through the Fair Play League.

City were third in the table in November, but owner Thaksin Shinawatra was far from impressed with results in the second half of the campaign – they managed just five league victories after Christmas.

Sven-Goran Eriksson signed a three-year contract as Manchester City’s new manager in July 2007 (Peter Byrne/PA)

An 8-1 defeat at Middlesbrough on the final day of the season probably sealed Eriksson’s fate.

The Swede was not out of work for long, however, as he was handed the Mexico reins the day after his City exit – a role which also lasted for under 12 months.

He has since had short stints with Ivory Coast and the Philippines national teams, as well as Leicester and three Chinese clubs.

City, meanwhile, swiftly approached Blackburn for permission to speak to their manager Mark Hughes, and the former Manchester United striker succeeded Eriksson on June 4, 2008.