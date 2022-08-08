On This Day in 2011: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain signs for Arsenal

Arsenal completed the £15million signing of Southampton winger Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on this day in 2011.

Saints announced that Oxlade-Chamberlain had moved to the Emirates Stadium in a club-record sale. The Gunners paid £12million up front with a further £3m in add-ons.

Arsene Wenger hailed Oxlade-Chamberlain, 17, as a player of rich potential.

Arsenal Football Club is delighted to announce that Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has joined on a long-term contract http://t.co/LfYfuN7— Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 8, 2011 See more

“We are delighted that Alex has decided to join us,” said Wenger. “He is an exciting young player who will provide us with creativity and offensive quality.

“Alex is a versatile player who can play in a number of positions. He can play as an attacking centre midfielder, or wide left and right.

“Alex is a perceptive passer of the ball and has a great understanding of the game and looks to be a very good team player.”

Oxlade-Chamberlain had yet to compete at a higher level than League One, but his signing was viewed as a coup for Arsenal, despite the size of the transfer fee.

Oxlade-Chamberlain won the FA Cup three times at Arsenal (Nick Potts/PA)

Manchester United and Liverpool also expressed interest in the Southampton academy product, but the Gunners edged their rivals.

“Arsenal have a great manager in Arsene Wenger, top-quality players and an attractive style of play,” said Oxlade-Chamberlain.

“These were all important factors in me choosing to sign for Arsenal.”

Oxlade-Chamberlain played 198 games and scored 20 goals in his six seasons with the Gunners, winning the FA Cup three times before he signed for Liverpool in August 2017.

He won the Champions League with the Reds in 2019 and the Premier League the following season. He has also represented England on 35 occasions.