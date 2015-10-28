O'Neill confident ahead of Euro 2016 qualifying play-offs

Martin O'Neill has named a 39-man provisional squad for the Republic of Ireland's Euro 2016 qualifying play-off with Bosnia and Herzegovina next month.

After narrowly missing out on automatic qualification from Group D to Germany and Poland, O'Neill's side must overcome Bosnia over two legs to secure their place in France next year.

Hull City midfielder Stephen Quinn misses out on the squad through injury, but Darron Gibson retains his place alongside uncapped trio Alan Judge, Eunan O'Kane and Adam Rooney.

O'Neill's squad – which he will trim nearer to the first leg in Zelenica on November 13 – also includes Jonathan Walters and John O'Shea, although the experienced duo will be suspended for the opening match of the tie.

There is also a place for Southampton striker Shane Long, despite the 28-year-old fighting to be fit after suffering an ankle injury in his last Ireland outing.

"After finishing third in a difficult qualifying group, we enter into the play-offs against a very good team in Bosnia and Herzegovina," said O'Neill. O'Neill "I think they are strong and are coming good at the right time, but we're going in with confidence.

"Our fate is in our own hands and we will be doing all that we can to qualify for next summer’s finals.

"We will play the second leg at the Aviva Stadium and that is a big plus for us because the Irish supporters were fantastic in our last game there against Germany and we know that there will be a similar atmosphere for this play-off."

Republic of Ireland squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Rob Elliot (Newcastle United), David Forde (Millwall), Shay Given (Stoke City), Darren Randolph (West Ham), Keiren Westwood (Sheffield Wednesday)

Defenders: Cyrus Christie (Derby County), Ciaran Clark (Aston Villa), Seamus Coleman (Everton), Greg Cunningham (Preston North End), Shane Duffy (Blackburn Rovers), Richard Keogh (Derby County), Paul McShane (Reading), John O'Shea (Sunderland), Alex Pearce (Derby County), Stephen Ward (Burnley), Marc Wilson (Stoke City)

Midfielders: Harry Arter (AFC Bournemouth), Robbie Brady (Norwich City), Darron Gibson (Everton), Paul Green (Rotherham United), Jeff Hendrick (Derby County), Alan Judge (Brentford), James McCarthy (Everton), James McClean (West Brom), Aiden McGeady (Everton), David Meyler (Hull City), Eunan O'Kane (AFC Bournemouth), Anthony Pilkington (Cardiff City), Glenn Whelan (Stoke City)

Forwards: Simon Cox (Bristol City), Kevin Doyle (Colorado Rapids), Wes Hoolahan (Norwich City), Robbie Keane (LA Galaxy), Shane Long (Southampton), David McGoldrick (Ipswich Town), Daryl Murphy (Ipswich Town), Adam Rooney (Aberdeen), Anthony Stokes (Celtic), Jonathan Walters (Stoke City)