O'Neill extends Republic of Ireland deal

Martin O'Neill has signed a new deal with Republic of Ireland, which will keep the manager in the role through the 2018 World Cup qualifying campaign.

Along with O'Neill, assistants Roy Keane, Steve Guppy, Seamus McDonagh and Steve Walford have also agreed new contracts.

Former Leicester City, Celtic and Aston Villa boss O'Neill was appointed to the job in November 2013, following their failed bid to reach the 2014 World Cup under Giovanni Trapattoni.

O'Neill successfully led Ireland to Euro 2016, as they came through a two-legged play-off with Bosnia-Herzegovina, prevailing 3-1 on aggregate.

Their European Championship campaign gets under way with a Group E meeting with Sweden on Monday, and Tuesday's news comes as a welcome boost ahead of a tough-looking pool also containing Belgium and Italy.

"I am delighted that [CEO] John Delaney and the FAI Board have extended our contracts for the World Cup campaign," said O'Neill.

"It has been an absolute privilege to have been in charge of the Republic of Ireland national team, these last 30 months, and we go to France tomorrow in good spirits, with a strong desire to do well in the next few weeks.

"The players have done brilliantly in the campaign so far and they are ready for the big challenges ahead."