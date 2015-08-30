O'Neill trims Ireland squad to 28

Martin O'Neill has trimmed his Republic of Ireland squad for their upcoming Euro 2016 qualifiers with Gibraltar and Georgia down to 28, with a number of players missing out due to injury.

Ireland take on Gibraltar in Portugal next Friday before O'Neill's men welcome Georgia to the Aviva Stadium three days later as they bid to end a four-game winless run in Group D.

Trailing third-placed Scotland by two points and group leaders Poland by five, Ireland can ill-afford to take anything but maximum points from those two games.

But they will be without the Ipswich Town duo of Daryl Murphy and David McGoldrick because of fitness problems. Murphy has a calf injury and McGoldrick is struggling with a groin problem.

Bournemouth's Harry Arter misses out because of a long-standing hip complaint, but his team-mate Eunan O'Kane and Aberdeen's Adam Rooney could both win their first caps.

Kevin Doyle also keeps his place, the Colorado Rapids striker has not played for his country since October last year but has netted four goals for the MLS side - with his latest coming in Saturday's 2-1 win over Sporting Kansas City.

Kieren Westwood and Rob Elliot miss out along with defender Greg Cunningham, midfielder Alan Judge and forwards Anthony Stokes and Simon Cox.

Squad in full:

Goalkeepers: David Forde (Millwall), Shay Given (Stoke City), Darren Randolph (West Ham)

Defenders: Cyrus Christie (Derby County), Ciaran Clark (Aston Villa), Seamus Coleman (Everton), Richard Keogh (Derby County), Paul McShane (Reading), John O'Shea (Sunderland), Alex Pearce (Derby County), Stephen Ward (Burnley), Marc Wilson (Stoke City)

Midfielders: Robbie Brady (Norwich City), Jeff Hendrick (Derby County), Wes Hoolahan (Norwich City), Eunan O'Kane (Bournemouth), James McCarthy (Everton), James McClean (West Brom), Aiden McGeady (Everton), David Meyler (Hull City), Anthony Pilkington (Cardiff City), Stephen Quinn (Reading), Glenn Whelan (Stoke City)

Forwards: Kevin Doyle (Colorado Rapids), Robbie Keane (LA Galaxy), Shane Long (Southampton), Adam Rooney (Aberdeen), Jonathan Walters (Stoke City).