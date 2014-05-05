Only two strikers in Bosnia World Cup squad

The two front men started every one of Bosnia's 10 qualifying matches, as Safet Susic's men reached their first ever finals as an independent nation by topping Group G on goal difference ahead of Greece.

Dzeko and Ibisevic were instrumental in their successful campaign, netting 18 goals between them, and on Monday Susic named a 24-man squad with the pair named as the only two out-and-out strikers.

That squad will have to be cut by one by the time the tournament comes round, with Bosnia drawn against Argentina, Iran and Nigeria in Group F in Brazil.

Two men sure to be included in the final party are Dzeko and Ibisevic, who will spearhead the Bosnian attack, while Stoke City goalkeeper Asmir Begovic will be a key member at the other end of the field.

Susic discussed the inclusion of Ferencvaros' Muhamed Besic, praising the defender's performances for his club side.

"He is the only player who can stop Lionel Messi," he is quoted as saying by Klix. "I have had no problems with him, he's playing wonderfully in Hungary.

"He's a good guy and I think he has a bright future when it comes to the team.

"Our goal is to pass into the second round. Whether we realise it, that's another thing. I do not believe that Nigeria and Iran are a better team at the moment. I hope we can be among the top 16."

Squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Asmir Avdukic (Borac Banja Luka), Asmir Begovic (Stoke City), Jasmin Fezjic (Aalen).

Defenders: Muhamed Besic (Ferencvaros), Ermin Bicakcic (Eintracht Braunschweig), Sead Kolasinac (Schalke), Emir Spahic (Bayer Leverkusen), Toni Sunjic (Zorya), Ognjen Vranjes (Elazigspor), Ervin Zukanovic (Gent).

Midifelders: Anel Hadzic (Sturm Graz), Izet Hajrovic (Galatasaray), Senijad Ibricic (Erciyespor), Senad Lulic (Lazio), Haris Medunjanin (Gaziantepspor), Zvjezdan Misimovic (Guizhou Renhe), Mensur Mujdza (Freiburg), Miralem Pjanic (Roma), Sejad Salihovic (Hoffenheim), Tino Susic (Hajduk Split), Edin Visca (Istanbul BB), Avdija Vrsajevic (Hajduk Split).

Forwards: Edin Dzeko (Manchester City), Vedad Ibisevic (Stuttgart).