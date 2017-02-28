Opportunity knocks for PSG outcast Krychowiak

Grzegorz Krychowiak is in contention to make his first Paris Saint-Germain appearance of 2017 on Wednesday when the French champions visit Niort in the Coupe de France.

The Poland midfielder followed coach Unai Emery from Sevilla to PSG during the close season but has failed to make a significant impact at the Parc des Princes, appearing just 16 times in all competitions for the first team.

He missed the game with Toulouse on February 19 after requesting to work up his fitness with the reserve team but was again left out of the matchday 18 for the 5-1 thrashing of Marseille on Sunday.

A trip to Ligue 2 Niort in the last 16 of the Coupe de France presents an opportunity for Emery to rotate his squad, especially with the second leg of their Champions League tie against Barcelona looming large following the clash with Nancy this weekend.

Une séance matinale rythmée avec avant la conférence de presse d' dès 13h30 !February 28, 2017

The Spaniard said: "Giovani Lo Celso and Grzegorz Krychowiak will have the chance to play against Niort.

"We will be integrating new players into the starting XI to maintain our performance levels.

"We want to be competitive in the Coupe de France as well as all the other matches."

Krychowiak is likely to start due to a raft of injuries to PSG's other central midfielders, with Emery adding: "Thiago Motta is still suffering with his calf, he will continue to work with the physios.

"Adrien Rabiot is ill and has not been called while Marco Verratti has a knock to the calf and won't be in Niort."

There are other injury concerns for Emery with Hatem Ben Arfa and Angel Di Maria also absent, but there was better news on Javier Pastore, who is set to keep his place after playing a starring role at the Stade Velodrome at the weekend.

"Javier Pastore is a different type of player. He has experience and brings a great deal technically," said Emery.

"Having Javier adds to the competition, the team is more competitive with him."