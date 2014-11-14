Origi clarifies comments on Liverpool arrival

The Belgium international signed for the Merseyside club from Lille in the close-season, but remained at the Ligue 1 outfit on loan for the 2014-15 campaign as part of the deal.

Earlier on Friday, quotes attributed to Origi surfaced stating that he would be open to moving to Liverpool in January, should both clubs agree.

The 19-year-old striker later took to his official Twitter account to make his position clear.

"Hi guys, I just wanted to clarify after today's press reports that I will continue to give my all and 100 per cent for Lille over the coming months," he wrote.

"I am very much looking forward to joining Liverpool from next season."

Origi has scored four goals for the Ligue 1 side in all competitions this season.