Origi ready to deliver for Liverpool

Liverpool striker Divock Origi believes he is ready to step up with Daniel Sturridge injured and Christian Benteke struggling for form.

Origi, 20, battled to settle at the Premier League club, but starred with a hat-trick in a 6-1 thrashing of Southampton in the League Cup quarter-finals.

With Sturridge injured once more and Benteke having scored just once since the start of November, Origi has a chance to impress Jurgen Klopp.

The Belgium international said there was still work for him to do to prove himself.

"To prove yourself, you have to prove yourself over the longer term, not just one game," Origi said.

"When I came here, everyone was clear about what they expected from me: to become a top player but there are already top players in the team, so I don't have to ask myself too many questions.

"I am still young so I have to bring my enthusiasm to the game, believe and help the team in this way. I always have belief. I know I have a lot to learn and I have to progress a lot.

"When I see the other players playing, I can see they have experience - it is normal with their age - so for me, the most important thing is for me to work hard and learn a lot. That is the main focus for me."

Origi said he had no doubt he could produce when required for Liverpool, who visit Sion in the Europa League on Thursday.

"When you are confident you have to try more and take responsibility and have a better feeling," he said.

"I can score goals and help the team in my way. I have no questions in my head."