Orlando City in negotiations with Chicharito

Orlando City are in negotiations to bring Manchester United striker Javier Hernandez to MLS and could make an announcement within a fortnight.

According to Orlando's owner Flavio Augusto da Silva, the new MLS club are "at the beginning of the conversation" with Hernandez, who is out of favour at Old Trafford and spent last season on loan at Real Madrid where he failed to secure a starting position.

With Orlando having first made their interest in Hernandez public months ago, it is widely expected the 27-year-old Mexico international - known as Chicharito - will join Kaka in purple, although Da Silva attempted to preach patience on Saturday.

"Many clubs in MLS are working to have this guy," Da Silva told reporters at half-time of Orlando's match against FC Dallas.

"But we are at the beginning of the conversation and, as you know, the less we talk about the situation the better, because we are in the middle of negotiations.

"We hope in one or two weeks to be ready to talk about Chicharito in a different way."

If Hernandez leaves United before the start of the 2015-16 Premier League season, he will depart the club 37 league goals to his name from 102 appearances.

The former Guadalajara forward scored nine goals from 33 matches in all competitions for Real last term.

While plenty of European clubs would undoubtedly be keen on Hernandez, the recent arrivals of the likes of Steven Gerrard, Andrea Pirlo and Kaka to MLS makes Da Silva confident Orlando can get their man.

"Why not for Orlando, why not for MLS?" he said.

"Of course he's a great player that every club in the world would like to have, and we'd love the chance to have him, too."

Hernandez's Mexico team-mate Giovani dos Santos claimed last week that he is a target of another MLS club - Los Angeles Galaxy.