Oscar insists he's not seeking Chelsea exit

The Brazil international joined Chelsea in July 2012 and has impressed this season as the London club look to regain the title under Jose Mourinho.

However, Chelsea's hopes were dented on Saturday with a surprise 1-0 defeat at relegation-threatened Crystal Palace that marked their second loss in three league matches.

Rumours of a potential switch to Paris Saint-Germain - Chelsea's opponents in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals - have emerged, with compatriot Lucas Moura urging Oscar to join him at the Ligue 1 leaders.

However, Oscar is settled at Stamford Bridge, where he is hoping to enjoy similar success to that of former Chelsea striker Didier Drogba.

"Jose (Mourinho) has shown me I can be one of the best," Oscar is quoted by The Daily Star Sunday.

"The manager has given me this confidence and I have grown better and better under him. Now I just hope I can keep on getting better and win titles with him at the end of the season.

"The team is top of the Premier League and the manager has his own way of playing. He alternates quite a bit because we have a lot of games.

"But that's normal. I'm playing well at Chelsea and am in my prime right now.

"Didier (Drogba) was always an idol.

"I'd watched him lots on the TV and then suddenly I was wearing the same Chelsea jersey he always wore. I feel very proud about that.

"But I am writing my own story. I have my own style and hopefully I will be able to have my own great story at Chelsea - just like he did."