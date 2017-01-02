Oscar receives warm welcome upon Shanghai arrival
Supporters at the airport in Shanghai gave Oscar bouquets of flowers as he signed autographs ahead of his move to the Chinese Super League.
Oscar has arrived in China following ahead of the finalisation of his record-breaking switch from Chelsea to Shanghai SIPG.
The attacking midfielder touched down at Pudong Airport on Monday and was greeted warmly by a large contingent of supporters.
Oscar was presented with bouquets of flowers and the Brazilian stopped to sign autographs for fans who came out to welcome him.
The 25-year-old will link up with compatriots Hulk and Elkeson at SIPG, where Andre Villas-Boas is head coach.
The club shelled out a CSL-record €60million in order to capture Oscar, who general manager Sui Guoyang said was motivated to sign by the offer of first-team football.
Oscar struggled for game-time following Antonio Conte's arrival at Stamford Bridge, starting just five Premier League matches.
His role was further limited by a switch to a 3-4-3 formation and his exit was confirmed last month.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.