Osorio to stay on as Mexico manager despite Copa humbling

Juan Carlos Osorio is to continue as Mexico manager, despite their recent Copa America humiliation.

El Tri had finished top of Group C at the Centenario tournament, with wins over Uruguay and Jamaica, but they were thrashed 7-0 by Chile in the quarter-finals.

Though Osorio felt moved to ask the nation for forgiveness following the embarrassing defeat, the Mexican Football Association has now backed its man.

"Dismantling everything would be an error, which is why we've decide to continue with the project," said general secretary Guillermo Cantu.

"If we trust in the methodology of a person, it is because those of us on the inside have seen it."

Mexico had lost only once under Osorio prior to their Chile humbling and the federation insists qualification for the 2018 World Cup remains of chief importance.

"The results at this Copa America were a failure, but the project is Russia 2018," Cantu added.

"In order to strengthen, we have to trust in the team, with its leader Juan Carlos Osorio."

Mexico have won all four of their World Cup qualifiers so far without conceding, thus qualifying for the next round of fixtures.