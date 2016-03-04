Osorio will consider Gio Dos Santos for Canada qualifiers

Mexico manager Juan Carlos Osorio will consider calling LA Galaxy attacker Giovani dos Santos to the national team for March's World Cup qualifiers against Canada.

Dos Santos hasn't appeared on either of the rosters Osorio has named since taking over the Mexico job in October; however, the attacker could be in line for his first call from the Colombian if he shows well for the Galaxy in the early stages of the MLS season.

"It's not wrong or daring to think that he could be there," Osorio told reporters. "On the contrary, we're hoping that in the start of the MLS campaign, possibly in the first two or three matches, he shows that he can be part of the Mexico national team."

Dos Santos and the Galaxy suffered a lopsided 4-0 defeat in the second leg of a CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinal against Santos Laguna this week, but are hoping for better results when the MLS season begins Sunday with a home match against D.C. United.

The 26-year-old has played at both forward and attacking midfielder during his career, with Osorio seeing Dos Santos fitting in behind the striker.

"We've established a good professional relationship, taking what he thinks in mind and also what we think and keeping in mind that this position, attacking midfielder behind the No. 9 is very important for us."

Osorio spoke at an event unveiling Mexico's new jersey, a return to the classic green that will make Dos Santos and other teammates even more hopeful to wear their country's colors.

¡Foto!Es de nuestro cuerpo técnico, es de todos...March 4, 2016

Mexico faces Canada in Vancouver on March 25 before heading home to the Estadio Azteca for a March 29 contest.