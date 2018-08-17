Ospina joins Napoli on loan from Arsenal
Arsenal have loaned David Ospina to Napoli for the 2018-19 season, with Petr Cech and Bernd Leno Unai Emery's preferred goalkeepers.
David Ospina has joined Napoli on a season-long loan from Arsenal.
The Serie A club have the option of signing the Colombia international on a permanent deal.
Ospina has slipped to third in the Arsenal pecking order, behind Bernd Leno, a €19.2million signing from Bayer Leverkusen, as well as established number one Petr Cech.
Napoli, who lost Pepe Reina to AC Milan and saw new signing Alex Meret sustain a broken arm, had also been linked with a move for Liverpool's Simon Mignolet.
Ospina, 29, joined the Gunners from Nice in 2014 and has made 70 appearances for the club in all competitions.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.