Ospina not my friend, says keeper Szczesny
Wojciech Szczesny says fellow Arsenal goalkeeper David Ospina is not his friend and that he is confident of keeping his position.
The Poland keeper enjoyed an excellent Premier League season for Arsenal last term and saw back-up Lukasz Fabianski move to Swansea City as a result.
Ospina was brought in from Nice in July but his arrival has left Szczesny more convinced he is the club's first-choice keeper.
And he also said he is not friends with the 26-year-old, like he was Fabianski.
"I feel confident of being number one but I know I can't let myself play a few bad games," Szczesny told Polish newspaper Przeglad Sportowy.
"I know Ospina's ambitions don't end at sitting on the bench and clapping his hands while watching me play.
"He is a nice guy. In a sporting sense, he is a suitable player at a suitable club.
"But it's easier for me just in one aspect - I do not feel sorry for him.
"I do not think 'he's my friend' as I thought about Fabian [Fabianski]. I was convinced Lukasz deserved to play but not at my expense."
