Osvaldo on brink of Porto exit, confirms Lopetegui

Porto coach Julen Lopetegui expects Dani Osvaldo to leave the club in the January transfer window, fuelling suggestions the striker is heading back to Boca Juniors.

The Italy international joined the Portuguese giants on a free transfer ahead of the 2015-16 season but has since made just seven appearances in the Primeira Liga – only two of which have come from the start.

A return to Boca, where Osvaldo spent part of 2015 on loan, has been heavily reported, with club president Daniel Angelici confirming talks were ongoing in December.

The 29-year-old could now be set to link up with former Juventus team-mate Carlos Tevez at La Bombonera.

"I believe Osvaldo will be leaving us, and we might have to look for another option, as any other team would," Lopetegui said.

"Porto, just like Benfica and Sporting, is a team created thinking of the title, but can and should always try to improve whenever it's needed.

"If we can improve our team, regardless of the position, we will."