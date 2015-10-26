Otamendi happy with derby clean sheet

Manchester City defender Nicolas Otamendi was pleased after keeping a clean sheet in Sunday's stalemate against rivals Manchester United.

The 0-0 draw was the first scoreless game between the two Manchester sides since November 2010.

Otamendi was taking part in his first Manchester derby since his £28.5million move from Valencia in the off-season.

The Argentina international said he was happy to be involved in such a big game and to contribute to City's clean sheet.

"I am happy. This is one of the games that I always want to play," he said. "I was happy to be on the field. We couldn't get the victory but I am still happy.

"We weren't just great in defence but we were organised in all aspects of the team. We secured an important point and it's important as well that we didn't lose.

"The point keeps us at the top of the table. We have to keep working to make sure we can stay up at the top for as long as we can."

City will now turn their attention to Wednesday's League Cup fixture against Crystal Palace.