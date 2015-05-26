Otamendi wants to leave Valencia - agent

Agent Eugenio Lopez said his client and Manchester United target Nicolas Otamendi is doing everything he can to leave Valencia.

United are on the hunt for an experienced centre-back and Otamendi is reportedly at the top of the list, having been linked with a move to Old Trafford in January.

The Argentina international remained in La Liga as Valencia qualified for the UEFA Champions League but the 27-year-old now appears to be forcing through a move to Manchester.

"Nico wants to leave Valencia and is going to do everything possible to achieve it," Lopez told Radio Valencia Cadena Ser.

"Nicolas told [president] Amadeo Salvo to his face two months ago, it surprises me that it is said that [sporting director] Francisco Rufete knew nothing. Or he lied or there is a lack of communication.

"[Otamendi] is very pleased with Valencia and with the fans. [He] does not have a problem but wants a chance to improve professionally."