Otamendi wants to leave Valencia - agent
Nicolas Otamendi's days in Valencia appear numbered, with Manchester United waiting in the wings.
Agent Eugenio Lopez said his client and Manchester United target Nicolas Otamendi is doing everything he can to leave Valencia.
United are on the hunt for an experienced centre-back and Otamendi is reportedly at the top of the list, having been linked with a move to Old Trafford in January.
The Argentina international remained in La Liga as Valencia qualified for the UEFA Champions League but the 27-year-old now appears to be forcing through a move to Manchester.
"Nico wants to leave Valencia and is going to do everything possible to achieve it," Lopez told Radio Valencia Cadena Ser.
"Nicolas told [president] Amadeo Salvo to his face two months ago, it surprises me that it is said that [sporting director] Francisco Rufete knew nothing. Or he lied or there is a lack of communication.
"[Otamendi] is very pleased with Valencia and with the fans. [He] does not have a problem but wants a chance to improve professionally."
