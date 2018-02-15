'Outrageous' China move would treble Viera's wages - Las Palmas president

Jonathan Viera will earn three times what he makes at Las Palmas if the club accept an offer from Chinese Super League side Beijing Guoan, according to the Spanish team's president Miguel Angel Ramirez.

The attacking midfielder is the subject of a bid reported to be in the region of €22million, €8m short of his release clause.

Viera has already publicly confirmed Las Palmas have received an offer for him and he has not been shy about his desire to agree a deal and make the move to the Chinese Super League.

Las Palmas, however, are yet to make a decision, with Ramirez calling the situation a "delicate" one.

Ramirez is well aware of the economic significance of Guoan's offer to Viera, calling it "outrageous", but he also recognises the former Valencia midfielder, capped once by Spain, is their best hope in the battle against relegation, with Las Palmas third from bottom in LaLiga.

"It's a delicate situation," Ramirez told ABC. "The boy would solve his future economically if he goes to China.

"The offer he has would treble what he earns here. It's outrageous. But we know that Jonathan is an essential player for the second half of the season. Let's see what happens."

Las Palmas host Sevilla in Saturday's early LaLiga game and, although coach Paco Jemez is unsure about whether Viera will feature, he insists the 28-year-old's head is clear.

"I do not know [if he will play]," Jemez said. "He's fine… his head is on straight. That doesn't worry me. I know he is a great professional. I know it.

"Jonathan came to ask my opinion and I gave it to him, the same one that I have given to the club."