Owen backs Martial to rise to Old Trafford challenge

Michael Owen believes Anthony Martial will not be put off by the enormity of his move to Manchester United, providing he has the talent to make the grade at Old Trafford.

United surprised many by signing 19-year-old forward Martial from Monaco on a four-year deal for a fee that could reportedly rise to €80million.

Martial scored just 15 goals in his time at Monaco but earned his first France cap on Friday in a 1-0 friendly win over Portugal.

The move represents a significant gamble for a United team that had been lacking resources up front after not taking up the option to sign Radamel Falcao on a permanent deal while also letting Robin van Persie and Javier Hernandez leave.

Martial himself has expressed shock at the price-tag and former United striker Owen, speaking at the Soccerex convention in Manchester, said: "I think it's hard to comprehend outside of football.

"He's [Anthony Martial] only young and he's going to a huge football club like this but when you're so talented you believe you can go to any team and play well in any team and that confidence and self-belief almost carries you through.

"If he's good enough I don't think he'll be put off by the enormity of the club [Manchester United]. That's what you dream about all your life and believe you can achieve when you're a top class player.

"I don't think you could blame it on a big club if he doesn't succeed. If he's good enough, I'm sure he'll make it and he's now at a club who will give him every chance."