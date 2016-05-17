Ozil frustrated with Arsenal's season

Mesut Ozil has voiced his frustration with Arsenal's performances this season and hopes they can strengthen for a title bid in the 2016-17 campaign.

Arsene Wenger's men had to settle for second place behind champions Leicester City and Ozil feels they dropped too many points around the Champions League round-of-16 tie with Barcelona.

"I think we dropped a lot of points that we shouldn't have dropped against smaller teams and I think that was the point in the season where as a team we weren't strong enough to take just a point and go ahead," Ozil told Sport360.

"Especially after the Barcelona game we lost some points. That was a time when we weren't good enough to just take points and go.

"It's a long season and a lot of things must go right. One of the things is players getting injured which is one factor definitely.

"On the other hand we just have to focus more and with stronger players maybe coming in be competitive for next season and we will see where we end up at the end."

Arsenal eventually edged ahead of Tottenham and Ozil feels finishing ahead of their rivals was a positive end to the season.

"I think for us in the end it was important to qualify directly for the Champions League which is the second or third place," he added.

"To be second in the last game of the season and be on top of Tottenham was also good for us and our fans. It was a good finish to the season."